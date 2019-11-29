Now, plan your next function at Chandigarh’s Kalagram

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:15 IST

CHANDIGARH Love Kalagram? You can now host outdoor parties and weddings and other social functions at the grounds of the art and culture hot spot and its restaurant Baithak in Manimajra as the Chandigarh administration has given permissions to the Chandigarh Industrial Tourism and Corporation Limited (CITCO) to allow such events.

The spots can be hired out for ₹25,000 to ₹3 lakh, depending on space. The UT decision came following rise in demand for large and open venues in the tricity, and as Kalagram is centrally located on the Chandigarh-Panchkula main road, easily accessible from all corners of the tricity.

The bookings can be made online and managed by CITCO through its portal, www.citcochandigarh.com or through Chandigarh’s e-sampark centres.