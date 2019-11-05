Now, two high-tech surveillance vehicles to monitor Thane traffic

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:28 IST

Two high-tech traffic surveillance vehicles, equipped with speedometers and cameras to catch violators along highways, were inaugurated by the Thane traffic department on Monday.

The ceremony was conducted by Amit Kale, Thane traffic deputy commissioner of police and senior officers from the Thane police commissionerate. “Two high-tech traffic surveillance four-wheelers have been allotted to the traffic department by the Thane police. These vehicles will be stalled at various junctions that attract heavy traffic, especially during peak hours,” said a senior police officer from the Thane traffic department.

“The vehicles are equipped with speed gun cameras which cover a distance of around 300 metres. The surveillance cars deployed at a particular junction will keep an eye on vehicles violating traffic rules like using fancy number plates, driving without helmet or seatbelt, etc. Those violating the rules will be caught on the camera and issued an e-challan,” said an official from the Thane traffic department.

“The vehicles are also equipped with breathe analysers to identify drunk drivers, and tintmetres to check for darkened windows,” said the official.

According to the traffic police, the vehicles, each costing ₹7 lakh, will be deployed on Ghodbunder Road and other major junctions in Thane city.