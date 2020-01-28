Now, UP teachers to apply for leave through an app

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:41 IST

Teaching staff enrolled in over 1.5 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now apply for leave through a dedicated android-based mobile app developed for the purpose.

Available on Google play store, the step will usher in transparency in leave application and sanction process, said an official.

It will also curb the popular practice of teachers bunking schools leaving behind undated leave applications with school headmasters which can be presented in case of a surprise visit or inspection by a senior official in the school but otherwise withdrawn later marking themselves as present, added the official.

Orders in this regard have been issued by secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad, UP, Ruby Singh for immediate compliance, said state education department officials.

“All teachers, shikshamitras and instructors have been asked to apply for leave through this mobile app from now on,” said BSA Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

The Manav Sampada App enables the employees to view their eService book (information related to employee, education, family, training, joining, leave, tour, salary service history etc). The employees can also view the balance of various types of leave on the Mobile app and can submit application for leave or tour approval, explained officials.

The employees can also delete leave (till it is pending) and cancel their approved leave. The reporting officers can view the leave applied by their subordinates and may approve/ reject these leave applications. The tour requests are dealt in a similar manner, they added.