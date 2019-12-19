NRI dead, hotel owner hurt in Jawaddi Bridge mishap

cities

A 41-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) was killed and a local hotel owner seriously injured in a collision between their cars on Jawaddi Bridge near southern bypass late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh Channa. He had been living in Canada with his wife and children, but hailed from Urban Phase-1, Jamalpur. The other victim is Manish Rai, 35, owner of Silver Stone hotel.

Manish has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accident took place around 12.30am when Gurdeep was heading towards Dugri in his Swift Dzire and Manish Rai was on his way home from the hotel in a Toyota Innova.

“It was a head-on collision, which might have occurred due to fog. However, the cause of accident will be ascertained after recording the statement of Manish, who is currently in unconscious state,” he said.

The ASI said Gurdeep had come to India on December 11 to meet his sister residing in Basant Avenue.

“Gurdeep had gone to Chandigarh with his friends on Wednesday. After coming back to the city, he had dinner with them at a restaurant before leaving for Basant Avenue,” the ASI said.

He added that both the victims were alone in their respective cars. “No case has been registered so far. However, investigation is underway,” the ASI said.

TRUCK RUNS OVER 30-YEAR-OLD BIZMAN

A 30-year-old businessman was crushed to death near Mohandai Oswal Hospital here on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Rajguru Nagar.

Victim’s elder brother Jaspreet Singh said the accident took place when Amandeep’s Activa slipped and he fell on the road. “Before my brother could stand up, a truck ran over him,” he said. Victim’s father Tejinder Singh, who was at civil hospital to take his son’s body, expressed anguish and said, “There is a need of deploying more cops to manage the flow of traffic besides revamping the road infrastructure to ensure safety of commuters.” Amandeep used to assist his father at their factory and is survived by parents, wife, a daughter and a brother.