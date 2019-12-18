Nyas, VHP uniting saints before temple construction begins

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:09 IST

Lucknow: The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas wants to iron out its difference with the Nirmohi Akhara and bring all saints on a common platform before construction work of Ram Mandir starts in Ayodhya in the next four months.

Hectic parleys have already begun in Ayodhya between the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other saints, who have been associated with the Ram Mandir movement for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Discussions gathered pace after BJP national president Amit Shah at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Monday announced that the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya would commence within four months.

The Nyas, headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and the Nirmohi Akhara, headed by Mahant Dhinendra Das, have a long standing dispute over various issues. In the decades old Ayodhya title suit case, both were at loggerheads.

“All saints are on a common platform on the issue of Ram Mandir. There are no differences between the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Nirmohi Akhara on the issue of Ram Mandir. If there is any issue, it will be resolved,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who works from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is also carrying out backroom parleys between the Nyas and the Nirmohi Akhara to resolve all differences between them.

Recently, VHP vice president Champat Rai was in Ayodhya to broker a peace with Nirmohi Akhara, who has always been not on good terms with the all –powerful Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, the supreme body of saints in Ayodhya that has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement.

From VHP vice president Rai to central secretary Rajendra Singh ‘Pankaj’- senior VHP leaders are regularly turning up in Ayodhya to bring all saints on a common platform. As part of the plan, the VHP has given assurance to the Nirmohi Akhara that it will perform puja at the Ram Mandir that would come up in Ayodhya.

Late Paramhans Ramchandra Das, who was head of the Nyas, had clearly stated in high court (Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court) during proceedings of the case that Nirmohi Akhara had been performing puja at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the past 350 years.

“We will honour Paramhans ji’s words. The Nirmohi Akhara will perform puja at the Ram Mandir. We have no objection,” Rai had stated while trying to resolve long-standing feud with the Nirmohi Akhara at a recent meeting with saints in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court in its November 9 judgment paved way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also directed the Centre to constitute Trust for construction of temple. The court also directed the Centre to make Nirmohi Akhara member of this Trust.

“Nirmohi Akhara is already a member of the Trust, to be constituted by the Centre for the construction of Ram Mandir. The Nyas and the VHP have also conveyed to the Nirmohi Akhara that they have no objection if it performs puja in Ram Mandir,” said a senior VHP leader.

VHP and Nyas want to project a unified picture of saints of Ayodhya before the construction of temple starts.