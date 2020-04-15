Observe social distancing guidelines while harvesting: Mohali DC

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:11 IST

The district administration in coordination with the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department is undertaking all the necessary measures to ensure that social distancing guidelines are observed by the farmers and farm labourers while harvesting wheat.

On Wednesday, deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, “The combine owners have been sensitised about measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They have been told to sanitise their machines with sodium hypochlorite or sanitisers.”

“The combines that would be coming from Handesra and Lalru would also be thoroughly sanitised,” he said.

“Farmers and farm labourers engaged in the harvesting process should strictly observe social distancing guidelines and everyone must cover their faces with masks. At the harvesting site, proper arrangements should be made for ensuring hygiene. In case anyone connected with the harvesting process suffers from an ailment such as coughing, fever or respiratory problems, then disengage that person from work and immediately inform the health department authorities.

Curfew passes extended

Dayalan also said that the restricted movement and curfew passes issued to ensure essential supplies and legitimate travel of people during the curfew/lockdown would be considered valid till the extended period of curfew/lockdown.

The district magistrate (DM) had imposed a curfew under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) till further orders in the district to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hassle free wheat procurement would be ensured, says Balbir Singh Sidhu

Meanwhile, state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “The farmers of Punjab have been the backbone of the economic structure of the state.”

“The government would ensure that the farming community faces no problems in selling their crops. All-out efforts would be made to purchase all the grains, besides ensuring adequate and quick payment,” he said.

He also exhorted the farmers and the arhtiyas to follow the social distancing guidelines and take all the necessary precautions.