Home / Cities / Observer found absent, invigilators on duty without ID cards

Observer found absent, invigilators on duty without ID cards

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Anomalies were found at two UP Board examination centres in Lucknow — Nari Shiksha Niketan in Qaiserbagh and Lala Bajrangi Lal Sahu Inter College in Thakurganj – during principal secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla’s surprise inspection here on Monday.

At Nari Shiksha Niketan, Shukla expressed displeasure over the absence of the observer appointed by the district administration for the smooth conduct of exam. She directed joint secretary (education) to seek an explanation from the observer.

She was unhappy to see that the almirah, in which question papers were kept, was not sealed properly.

As per rules, a seal on the locks should have signatures of three teachers. But at Nari Shiksha Niketan, she found signatures of only two teachers. Shukla asked an officer to seek explanation from the teacher whose signature was found missing.

Likewise, Shukla found that an almirah was not properly sealed at Lala Bajrangi Lal Sahu Inter College in Takurganj. She was also not satisfied the manner in which the answer sheets were kept.

Surprisingly, many invigilators were on exam duty without their identity cards. She instructed joint director (education) to seek explanation from these invigilators.

So far, in the ongoing UP Board examination, FIR has been lodged against 230 people and 395 students caught using unfair means.

In 11 days, 4.56L students skip exams

In 11 days, 4.56 lakh students had skipped the examinations, as per figures made available by UP Board. These included 2,410 high school examinees and 606 intermediate students who left the exam on Monday.

In 2018, some 1.25 million examinees skipped the exam midway while in 2019, the number came down to 6.69 lakh examinees.

