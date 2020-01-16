Occupancy rights for 50 illegal guest houses revoked

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:51 IST

Gurugram The planning wind of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday cancelled the occupancy certificates of 50 illegal guest houses that are being in upscale colonies of the city.

The action was initiated due to the fact that not even a single guest house operating in private licensed colonies has, so far, applied to the department for regularisation of the property under the new guest house policy introduced in July 2019, said DTCP officials.

As per the details shared by the department, the officials found the maximum number of violations in DLF Phase-3, with 22 illegal guest houses. Officials said that OCs of 10 properties were cancelled. In Sushant Lok-1 and DLF-4, the department cancelled nine OCs, each.

“These guest houses were being run without any permission of change in land use (CLU) from the department and are putting a lot of pressure on the existing water, power and sanitation infrastructure in the residential areas,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

An OC issued by the department to a building after it is found fit to be occupied by residents. Once the OC is cancelled, utilities, including power, water and sewage facilities are disconnected by the service providers.

Bhath said that the director of DTCP directed them to take strict action against guest houses being run in private colonies in violation of the new guest house policy, introduced by the state government last year. “These illegal guest houses are causing parking issues, overloading of infrastructure and security issues. I request the owners and operators to come forward and get these establishments regularized,” he said, adding that in some instances, hotel chains are also being run.

Apart from the action against guest houses, the department said surveys to identify all such guest houses, started last year, are also nearing completion. Last year, the department had cancelled OCs of building on around 130 plots for violating the construction norms or running commercial operations in colonies along Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and MG Road.

As per the new government policy, a guest/ boarding house is allowed to run only a residential plot of a minimum area of 500 square yards, on sector roads. A guest house owner will have to apply for a change of land use (CLU) to regularise their guest house.