New Delhi: To impress her relatives in Delhi, a woman from Dehradun allegedly robbed a car with the help of a male associate from southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, the police said. The duo has been arrested. Police added that the two had also bought a pistol from Raghubir Nagar to help them in the robbery.

Police identified the two as Gazala alias Sapna, from Chakradharpur in Jharkhand and her associate Vansh Varma, from Sangam Vihar in Delhi, both aged 26 years.

Deputy commissioner of police (west), Monika Bhardwaj said on October 4, the complainant, Subham Sharma, a taxi driver from Dehradun, reported that two women and a man had hired his cab to travel from Dehradun to Palam in Delhi and back.

“He said on October 3, the trio robbed him of his car at gunpoint near the Moolchand flyover. After we recieved information that on Saturday, two people who were allegedly involved in this car jacking will come near Keshopur Mandi, we intercepted a man and a woman, who were travelling on a motorcycle. They were identified as Varma and Sapna,” the DCP said.

Bhardwaj said the motorcycle was found to be stolen and a country made pistol was also recovered from Varma. “During interrogation, Sapna disclosed that she belongs to a poor family and was married in 2009. She had some dispute with her husband. She later started living with Varma in Dehradun. She said she had to attend her brother’s wedding in her village in Jharkhand and wanted to impress her family members. For this, she allegedly robbed the car with the help of Varma and her friend Kajal from Roorkee,”the DCP said, adding that Sapna also confessed to have bought the pistol from a man in Raghubir Nagar.

Sapna allegedly also told the police that after the robbery, they reached Varma’s house in Sangam Vihar and changed the car’s number plate. She then visited her relatives after which she left the car abandoned near Raghubir Nagar. The vehicle was traced with the help of a GPS device installed in it, the police said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 11:48 IST