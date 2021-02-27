IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Odisha CM tables resolution on development of corridor around Puri temple
Filr photo: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.(ANI)
Filr photo: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.(ANI)
cities

Odisha CM tables resolution on development of corridor around Puri temple

  • As per the Shrimandira Parikarama Plan, the entire area within 75-metres around the Jagannath Temple will be transformed into a heritage corridor.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:37 PM IST

Days after the BJD and the BJP sparred on draft heritage bylaws on the 12th century Jagannath temple of Puri, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday presented a resolution in the state assembly on the 3,200 crore Shrimandira Parikarama Plan calling Lord Jagannath the symbol of Odia esteem and pride.

“The greatest identity of Odia community is Lord Jagannath. Our history, culture, tradition and belief system are all centred on the Almighty. He is the symbol of Odia esteem and pride. Visiting the Jagannath Temple once in a lifetime and getting a glimpse of the Lord is the only prayer of millions of devotees. All devotees, who come to the Jagannath temple in Puri to see the Lord, have a desire in their hearts to behold the deities in a calm, beautiful and spiritual environment. It is the responsibility of all of us to come back with a divine feeling,” said Patnaik as opposition Congress and BJP welcomed the resolution for the development of the temple.

Also read: On Balakot anniv, IAF video shows jets bombing target with Spice 2000 bombs

As per the Shrimandira Parikarama Plan, the entire area within 75-metres around the Jagannath Temple will be transformed into a heritage corridor to attract devotees from across the world.

As per the Srimandir Parikrama project heritage, as many as 22 projects will be executed in three phases within a couple of years. The area around the temple would be divided into 9 zones.

A 7-metre green buffer zone adjacent to the Meghanad wall would come up followed by a 10-metre-long Antar Parikrama which will be used for the ceremonial procession of the deities. Besides, there will also be an 8-metre-long outer pradikshyan for devotees and a 10-metre public conveyance zone having restrooms, drinking water fountain, information-cum-donation kiosks and shelter pavilions.


There is also a provision of a 5-metre service lane for the maintenance of the corridor, a 4.5-metre dedicated shuttle-cum-emergency lane, a 7.5-metre mixed traffic lane to aid the movement of vehicles around the corridor and a seven-metre wide shaded footpath with trees.

The eastern plaza of the corridor is proposed as a large open space.

A reception centre with a capacity to house 6,000 devotees and a cloakroom facility for 4,000 families is also planned. The mutts will be developed in Kalingan style architecture. Around 15.65 acres of land has been acquired for the heritage corridor.

Calling the Jagannath temple as a centre of Odisha's spiritual heritage, CM Patnaik said the state has inherited from generation to generation. "We have preserved this priceless treasure for our future descendants in the legacy. We have to look into the Shrimandira Parikrama Plan with this spirit and make it happen with collective efforts. We need to take a vow to complete the Shrimandira Parikrama Plan with dedication at the earliest. To give a chance to all Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath who want to contribute to this sacred act.”

Patnaik said three objectives were considered for Srimandir Parikrama Yojana that were recommended by justice BP Das Committee. The recommendations were — safety of Srimandir, safety of millions of devotees visiting the temple for darshan of deities and creation of a spiritual atmosphere for devotees.

The resolution for the Jagannath temple comes in the backdrop of the draft heritage bylaw for Jagannath temple issued by the National Monument Authority kicking up a political storm last month with the BJD alleging that it would affect the proposed development plan of the area around the shrine. Following appeals from the BJD and the BJP, the NMA, earlier this month, withdrew the bylaws that would have stopped any new construction within 100-metre radius of the temple. The NMA also put on hold two other draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva temple and Brahmeswar temple in Bhubaneswar that would have affected the development of the area around the 11th century Lingaraj temple.

"Instead of pitching Jagannath temple as a symbol of Odia pride and esteem and bring religion into state's political discourse, the BJD would do well by focussing on real issues like paddy procurement and unemployment plaguing the state. In Bengal, the BJP got an entry as Mamata Banerjee wanted to appease Muslims by reading Namaaz. The soft Hindutva line to counter the BJP would not work and the BJD should realise that," said Ali Kishore Patnaik, state secretary of CPI(M).

BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, said the development of the Jagannath temple should be done as per the NMA and ASI guidelines.

"As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) 1958, no new works can be undertaken in the prohibited area within 100 metres radius of the Srimandir. However, various heritage monuments under the 75 metres of the temple, were demolished in the name of beautification and development. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I want to ask the State government whether detailed mapping was conducted before razing the mutts. Most importantly, whether the permission of the National Monument Authority (NMA) and the ASI was taken before razing them,” she stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news naveen patnaik government
Close
The plan is to have barges that will allow citizens to sail around Powai lake that is home to several crocodiles. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
The plan is to have barges that will allow citizens to sail around Powai lake that is home to several crocodiles. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MTDC plans crocodile safari in Powai lake, seeks Mumbai civic body nod

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:51 PM IST
As part of its initiative to boost tourism in the city, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has sought a nod by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start crocodile safari boating in Powai lake
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Experts condemn appointment of RSS affiliate for implementation of NEP

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Scientists and researchers from various institutes have raised objections over the decision of the ministry of education to appoint Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal to a Niti Aayog committee for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC marshal penalizes a commuter for violation of Covid-19 protocol at Dadar Market. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC marshal penalizes a commuter for violation of Covid-19 protocol at Dadar Market. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC files police complaint against 3 more marriage halls for flouting Covid-19 rules

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday night lodged a police complaint against three more marriage halls in the Bandra area for flouting Covid-19 rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
others

Pune woman’s suicide: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod could be on his way out

By Shailesh Gaikwad and Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A senior Shiv Sena functionary said that chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has made up his mind to take action against Rathod and an announcement on his resignation could be made before the budget session of the state legislature that begins on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 1,484 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two acquitted of molesting minor girl

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A 21-year-old Thane resident and his friend were recently acquitted of charges for molesting a 13-year-old girl in an amusement park in November 2017, based on a conversation between the two on a social networking site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a Covid-19 inoculation drive.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a Covid-19 inoculation drive.(PTI)
patna news

Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our life has a strong mooring in society. (Shutterstock)
Our life has a strong mooring in society. (Shutterstock)
chandigarh news

Navigating loneliness in life’s twilight

By Wg Cdr DPS Bajwa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 PM IST
It is man’s nature to be gregarious
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

IIT-Bombay awards 123 PhD degrees in interim virtual convocation ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday awarded 198 degrees including 123 PhD degrees and several dual degrees to students in an interim convocation ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: The reason for rise in temperature is the lack of moisture in the middle and upper atmosphere and less humidity in the lower atmosphere.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
File photo: The reason for rise in temperature is the lack of moisture in the middle and upper atmosphere and less humidity in the lower atmosphere.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
cities

Bhubaneswar hottest city in India for 4th day in a row

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The city recorded a maximum day temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar records Covid-19 cases in double digits after 21 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:25 PM IST
NOIDA: With 11 Covid-19 cases on Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded positive cases in double digits after 21 days, according to the state government’s Covid bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councillor Mamta Ashu and MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana with members of various NGOs during the expo in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Councillor Mamta Ashu and MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana with members of various NGOs during the expo in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

In a first, 60 NGOs come together at expo in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Gathered at Nehru Rose Garden, NGOs apprised visitors of the various causes they are pursuing like helping the disabled, underprivileged children and the elderly
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Hapur gang-rape: All three suspects arrested, auto-rickshaw used in crime seized

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Hapur police early Saturday arrested three suspects who had allegedly kidnapped a 30-year-old woman travelling in their auto-rickshaw to Pikhuwa and gangraped her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Hapur gang-rape: Gang leader habitual offender, say cops

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Soon after the arrest of the three suspects in the Hapur gang-rape case, the police said the modus-operandi was similar to the a few that were committed in the past – a gang would pick up victims from the Lal Kuan intersection at night, overpower them, take them to an isolated place, rob and then release them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Political parties using farmers’ protest to hold rallies, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said at UP-Gate that none of the political parties have the “courage” to take out rallies on their own and have to invoke the farmers’ protest for holding meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac