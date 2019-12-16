e-paper
Officials to crack down on illegal activities in Sec 29

Officials to crack down on illegal activities in Sec 29

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has asked its officials to ensure that encroachments in Sector 29 are cleared at the earliest, as illegal parking of vehicles, presence of unauthorised food vends, garbage dumps and other illegal activities in the area where the authority owns prime real estate.

Sector 29 is a commercial sector developed and managed by HSVP, where the price of land is expensive and the authority has been planning to sell commercial sites and develop the area to generate revenue, as it has been facing a financial crunch for the last few years.

On Saturday, the authority threatened to take action against the HSVP officials concerned, if action is not taken at the earliest.

A letter written by Sanjeev Singla, estate officer II, stated, “It is very painful to write here that you have never reported the above matters to the undersigned and no action has been taken to remove the illegal-unauthorised activities in open spaces of sector 29 and other sectors. It is your prime duty to keep the HSVP land free from any illegal-unauthorised activities and ensure that there should be no encroachment on HSVP land in any manner. You are therefore directed to take immediate measures to remove/stop such illegal activities as mentioned and submit daily report to the undersigned (sic).”

Singla said that he had visited Sector 29 last week and found that commercial plots of HSVP were being illegally occupied by private parties that are running businesses without the authority’s permission. At a number of places, buses and trucks are parked, food vans are being operated, and garbage is being dumped, but the officials concerned have not raised this issue or taken any action, he said.

“I have asked the officials to take action on these activities and if nothing is done, action would be taken against them,” he said.

