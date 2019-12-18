e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Officials to hit streets 4 days a week to evict illegal hawkers

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:48 IST
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a dedicated drive to intensify action against illegal encroachments on roads. The civic administration recently passed an order wherein a plan of action was drafted. According to the plan, assistant commissioners of all the 15 wards have to carry out an encroachment removal drive for at least four days a week and submit reports.

The order was passed at a recent meeting held by additional commissioner Shantanu Goel. As per the order, a copy of which is with HT, assistant commissioners have been given a detailed list of areas in their wards where they have to take action against illegal hawkers. The order also mentions that at least three separate units should be dedicated for action against illegal hawkers and up-to-date report should be presented directly to the additional commissioner.

Madhav Jagtap, chief of the encroachment department, PMC, said, “Although it is a part of daily routine, the drive will intensify now. The department will provide the wards with the required manpower and machinery. It is important to clear the road of encroachments and keep it free for public use.”

As per the order, a specific junior engineer has been appointed for the work and four days of a week have also been mentioned.

Sunil Yadav, assistant commissioner of Hadapsar ward, said, “We have been asked to focus on different areas on specific days. We have also appointed a junior engineer. We will send the seized items to the central encroachment department which will then auction it.”

A junior engineer from encroachment department on condition of anonymity said, “We are given specific areas one day prior and every time it keeps changing. We carry out demolition drives in different areas and then submit a report.”

