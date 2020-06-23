e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / On 87th birthday, Virbhadra Singh says he’s ready to serve people again

On 87th birthday, Virbhadra Singh says he’s ready to serve people again

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh former chief minister Virbhadra Singh celebrates his 87th birthday in Shimla on Tuesday.
Himachal Pradesh former chief minister Virbhadra Singh celebrates his 87th birthday in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

While celebrating his 87th birthday here on Tuesday, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Monday said he is once again ready to serve the people as his health is getting better.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Singh celebrated his birthday while maintaining social distancing.

Virbhadra thanked the people for their wishes. Many prominent Congress leaders were present in his resident.

Born in Sarahan, Virbhadra graduated in BA (Hons) from St Stephens College, University of Delhi, and in 1962 he won a Lok Sabha seat. In 1983, he became the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. He had served four full terms as CM from 1985 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, 2003 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2017.

He last served as CM from 2012 to 2017 and currently he is the member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Arki.

Apart from state politics, Virbhadra has also been part of national politics as he was the minister of state for tourism, civil aviation from December 1976 to March 1977, minister of state for industries from September 1982 to April 1983, minister of steel from May 2009 to January, 2011 and minister for micro, small and medium enterprises from January 2011 to June 2012.

top news
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In