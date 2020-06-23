On 87th birthday, Virbhadra Singh says he’s ready to serve people again

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:01 IST

While celebrating his 87th birthday here on Tuesday, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Monday said he is once again ready to serve the people as his health is getting better.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Singh celebrated his birthday while maintaining social distancing.

Virbhadra thanked the people for their wishes. Many prominent Congress leaders were present in his resident.

Born in Sarahan, Virbhadra graduated in BA (Hons) from St Stephens College, University of Delhi, and in 1962 he won a Lok Sabha seat. In 1983, he became the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. He had served four full terms as CM from 1985 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, 2003 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2017.

He last served as CM from 2012 to 2017 and currently he is the member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Arki.

Apart from state politics, Virbhadra has also been part of national politics as he was the minister of state for tourism, civil aviation from December 1976 to March 1977, minister of state for industries from September 1982 to April 1983, minister of steel from May 2009 to January, 2011 and minister for micro, small and medium enterprises from January 2011 to June 2012.