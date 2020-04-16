On The frontline: The tempo service that delivers food to at least 2,000 job-less daily-wage earners

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:18 IST

PUNE Sachin Jadhav, a tempo driver, delivers food packets to the needy who have been affected by the lockdown which is in place to contain the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection. The food packets are provided by various non-government organisations (NGOs) which is delivered by Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform. He speaks to HT about his role.

What is your role in this crisis?

Since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 many people fled to their villages. I too thought of taking my wife and child to our village near Sangli, but, by then, the lockdown was in effect. There are many people who are daily wage earners who have no source of income during this time of crisis. As a result, they would have to starve without any food coming their way. I have been hired by Swiggy to help deliver the food plates to the people who have no way to buy food for themselves. I pick up the food plates from the designated kitchens and deliver it to the places they ask me to. This way, at least 2,000 people get to eat daily. Though I had no work for the first week, this job came my way and I am happy that I can help those who are worse off than me.

How does your day begin and roll out?

I live in Bhosari with my seven-year-old son and wife. I start from my home at 9 am. I drive to the kitchen in Hinjewadi that prepares the food for the morning shift. I reach there by 10 am. The food packets are loaded onto my tempo, after which, my job is to deliver it to two sites, Phursungi and Yerawada. I get to the delivery spots where the parcels are offloaded. I generally finish the two sites by 1-1.30 pm. I eat my tiffin that my wife packs for me and then head back to the second kitchen at Balewadi. From this kitchen I have to deliver the food packets to three sites - first to Budhwar peth (500 plates); then I drive to Kondwa where 600 packets are offloaded; and then Yerwada where 200-300 plates are given. After this, around 8pm, I head back home.

What precautions are you taking?

I’ve bought a face mask, sanitiser and gloves. I wear a mask and gloves especially when the food is being loaded and offloaded since that has a lot of people around. But whilst I am driving and the roads are quite free and I am not at the signal, I let the mask drop. It does tend to get very hot with it. I use the sanitiser when I get in and out of the tempo. When I get home, I take a bath and my clothes are washed. I do not touch anything till I have bathed.

What is your assessment of the Covid-19 crisis in Pune? How is it unfolding?

I think everyone should do their bit in this fight against Covid-19. Whist I am driving I see some places where people loiter on the streets. I wish they would be more responsible and sit at home instead. This infection is very dangerous and the less we get out of our homes the better. This epidemic is taking its toll not only on human lives, but also on our earnings. The government and non-government organisation (NGOs) are doing their best to provide food to the poor, but people who are daily wagers or who don’t have a job are on very shaky ground. In 15 days, I had work for just eight days. I have an EMI of Rs 9,500 to pay for my tempo. Of course, I get an extension of two months, but the sooner we get out of this Covid-19 the better it will be.

What gaps do you see in healthcare and relief work?

I think the food delivery system that is being taken up by various agencies is good. People are now getting food, but the real trouble is lack of jobs. The poor can get help from the government or NGOs, but for small-time businessmen like me, it is very hard. We cannot seek help and yet have financial responsibilities. Along with food and temporary shelter the government should think of providing jobs as well.