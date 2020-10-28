e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / On ventilator for 15 days, 54-yr-old recovers from abdominal TB and gets a new liver in Pune

On ventilator for 15 days, 54-yr-old recovers from abdominal TB and gets a new liver in Pune

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:42 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune: A 54-year-old man from Baramati, suffering from liver failure and abdominal tuberculosis (TB), recovered successfully after a liver transplant. Suffering from end-stage liver disorder, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. After being on ventilator support for over two weeks and undergoing a transplant, son being the donor, the man has recovered, according to hospital authorities.

Doctors had been following up with the patient, Jaylaxman Bichkar, for over two months. He was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic with multiple complications.

Dr Vinit Shah, gastroenterologist and hepatologist from the hospital, said, “This was a rare case of recovery where he was suffering from both liver sclerosis and abdominal TB at the same time. He was brought unconscious to the hospital and we had to put him on a ventilator immediately. For around fifteen days, he was on a ventilator. He then recovered a little and we then operated on him.”

His son became a living donor for his father. Requesting anonymity, he said, “My father was unwell for around a month before we approached the hospital. He was having sleeplessness and acidity. He had also lost weight and became weak. When the doctors diagnosed that he is suffering from liver failure and needs to undergo a liver transplant, we were worried. Initially, my father was reluctant for any surgery. But later, he agreed, when I showed the willingness to donate liver for him. Post-surgery we are seeing a huge difference in his health. I am happy that he is able to live a life that he was living before surgery.”

Dr Shah said, “First, we started his treatment for TB and when he was stabilised from that, we performed a liver transplant on him.”

Dr Sachin Palnitkar, city-based hepatologist, said, “These cases are challenging too. In some cases, it is seen that TB tablets lead to liver failure. But in such cases, the end result is fruitful if a liver transplant is done. Post liver transplant immunosuppressant drugs are given. Managing TB cases with immunosuppressant drugs is a challenging task because it has to be ensured that TB does not become resistant to drugs. Hence, modification of TB treatment and healthy recovery post-transplant is challenging in such cases.”

top news
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In