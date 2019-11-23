e-paper
Woman booked for defaming rival through social media

Nov 23, 2019
Gurugram A woman was booked on Friday for allegedly creating a fake profile on a social media platform and defaming an acquaintance. The police said that the suspect had a rivalry with the complainant and wanted revenge.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Sector 39 and lives with her husband. The incident took place in December 2017 when her husband allegedly received messages from a fake profile of the suspect on a social media platform.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that the suspect introduced herself as one Reema and told her husband that his wife was “characterless”. She allegedly also claimed that she was having an extramarital affair.

The complainant alleged that the suspect wanted to break her marriage and humiliate her in public. In January 2018, the husband allegedly wrote a complaint to the Gurugram police about the messages he received.

The victim, in the first information report (FIR), said that after the initial investigation by the cybercrime police, it was found that the suspect was using a fake profile and name. The suspect, in a written statement, allegedly confessed to the wrongdoings and said that she had done it over personal enmity.

However, the police initially did not file a case against the suspect, the victim said in the complaint.

Vivek Kundu, station house officer (SHO), cybercrime police station, said, “We have received the complaint of the woman through a court and registered a case against the accused. She is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Cybercrime police station on Friday.

