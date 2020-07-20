e-paper
One-day-old baby found along Dombivli-Shilphata creek

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:33 IST
A day-old baby girl was found abandoned along the banks of the Dombivli-Shilphata creek on Saturday. A fisherman found the baby and informed Shil-Daighar police who later took the baby to the hospital. The baby is in good health and the police have sent her to a home in Vashi.

According to Shil-Daighar police, a fisherman called police after he saw a baby girl crying in the mudflats near the creek at Riverwood Park, Desai Gao, Shilphata.

Senior police inspector, of Shil-Daighar, CJ Jadhav, said, “We have found the girl around at 2 pm. We immediately took her to the nearby hospital where the doctors said she was not sick or hurt. We have sent the baby to a children home in Navi Mumbai and have registered case against her parents under section 317 (abandonment) of the Indian Penal Code.”

