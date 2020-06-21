One death, 122 fresh cases in Punjab

cities

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:52 IST

Amritsar/Jalandhar/Bathinda/Faridkot/Ludhiana

Punjab on Sunday reported one death and 122 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 4,074. With one more death, Punjab toll due to the virus has reached 99, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

A 42-year-old woman from Ferozpur died in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. She was under treatment for about a week.

Six police personnel, including a woman constable, an additional station house officer and two assistant sub-inspectors, were among the 54 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dr Sachin Gupta, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19, said ASI Raghbir Singh (53) deployed at Sahnewal police station, Amandeep Singh (32) working as Munshi at Sahnewal Thana, ASI Surinderpal (49), constable Kulwant Singh (49) and Shimlapuri police woman constable Sushmarani were all hospitalised after their reports came in.

Of the 54 infections, 14 cases were reported from the containment zones of Prem Nagar, Sansi Mohalla and Habib Gunj. Three pregnant women also tested positive for the disease. A 51-year-old PNB Bank employee posted at Miller Ganj has also contacted the infection.

A couple from Baltana in Zirakpur are among four fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Mohali on Sunday. Besides the couple, both aged 60, a 42-year-old man from Govind Vihar in Baltana and a 40-year-old woman from Dera Bassi have also tested positive.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said: “The district reported 21 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Among them, 16 are fresh community transmission cases. The other five patients are the close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

Fifteen more people tested positive for Covid -19 in Sangrur. As per health department officials, these patients are from Malerkotla, Bhasour, Sangrur and Sunam areas of the district.

Nine people, including five minors, tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Sunday. Besides, two Uttar Pradesh-returnees and another person contracted infection in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. In Hoshiarpur, a policeman and an army jawan tested positive.

Six persons, including a 15-year-old boy and three women, tested positive in Fazilka. Civil surgeon Dr CM Kataria said all infected persons are residents of the district and four of them had recently visited other states.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said a 31-year-old resident of Ran Singh Wala and a 45-year-old migrant labourer were found infected with coronavirus.

Four persons, including two staffers of Government Rajindra Hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said 34-year-old staff nurse posted in emergency ward and 52-year-old employee of the hospital contracted infection.