One dies, 16 test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal

cities

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:19 IST

One died and sixteen persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Sunday, taking the total cases to 518 and state’s fatalities to 7.

The 19-year-old truck driver, who had returned from Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday morning. He was hospitalised last night after he sustained serious injuries when a cement slab fell over him while unloading construction martial from his truck at Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), Shimla.. However, his condition deteriorated and he died.

The doctors and nurses who treated him have been quarantined, besides sealing the radiography room where his X-rays were conducted. His helper has also tested positive. He is said to have come in contact with 73 persons.

FIVE OF FAMILY INFECTED IN BILASPUR

Five of a family tested positive in Bilaspur while four cases were reported from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Solan and Chamba on Sunday.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel said the family of five was found infected in Ghumarwin sub-division of the district. They all had returned from Delhi on May 31 and were institutionally quarantined. “Their samples tested five days ago were negative. However, they tested positive today,” said Goel.

Earlier, one member of the same family had tested positive a few days ago.

FOUR CASES IN KANGRA

The four Covid-19 cases reported in Kangra include a 62-year-old man and his wife aged 60. They had come back from Delhi on June 6, said deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. The remaining two are a 27-year-old Delhi-returned woman from Passu village near Dharamshala town and a woman aged 25 who had returned from Gurugram recently.

One case each was reported from Chamba and Solan. Earlier, three cases were reported from Una. They have travel history to Delhi and Gurugram.

SURVEY RULES OUT COMMUNITY SPREAD IN KULLU

A random survey conducted in Kullu has ruled out community transmission in the district. Blood samples of 405 persons were taken around three weeks ago across 10 locations here and tested at NITRD, Chennai. The results were received on Sunday and all samples were found negative. This indicates that there is no evidence of community transmission and containment efforts have been successful by and large.

174 ACTIVE CASES, 326 RECOVERIES

So far, Himachal has recorded 518 cases, of which 326 have recovered while six, including three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

Active cases in the state are 174 as 17 patients recovered on Sunday, said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal. The recovery rate in the state is 62%.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 142 cases. Hamirpur has 131 cases.

Sixty-four cases have been reported in Una, 40 in Solan, 36 in Chamba, 29 in Bilaspur 27 in Sirmaur, 22 in Mandi, 21 in Shimla, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.