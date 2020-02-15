e-paper
One held for freeing two POs from police custody

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
FEROZEPUR

Police have arrested one of the assailants who managed to free two proclaimed offenders (POs) from police custody near Janagawala village under Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, eight persons, led by Angrej Singh, who has been arrested, attacked the police team when it was taking two POs — Jarman Jeet Singh and Harmeet Singh — to the Lakho Ke Behram police station. The assailants also damaged the police vehicle.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said seven assailants fled the spot with the POs, but Angrej was nabbed.

“Following the Punjab and Haryana high court orders, police had arrested Jarman and Harmeet of Chak Haraj Bairkan village under Guru Har Sahai subdivision on Saturday. Angrej, Jarman and Harmeet were wanted since 2017 for murder bid on Akali leader Pritam Singh Bath,” said the SSP.

A case under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Angrej, Jarman and Harmeet and seven unidentified persons,” said SSP.

“A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.

