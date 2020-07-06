e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / One killed, 3 injured in firing between two Nihang groups over possession of dera in Punjab’s Baba Bakala town

One killed, 3 injured in firing between two Nihang groups over possession of dera in Punjab’s Baba Bakala town

Police said the clash took place around 3.30am when a group of 40 Nihangs led by Ranjit Singh Rania attacked Dera Nihang Ajit Singh Poohla and tried to take possession of it

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The injured Nihangs undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Monday.
The injured Nihangs undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Monday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Amritsar: One person was killed and three were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of Nihangs over the possession of a dera at Baba Bakala town, 42 km from Amritsar, on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal said the clash took place around 3.30am when a group of 40 Nihang Sikhs led by Ranjit Singh Rania attacked Dera Nihang Ajit Singh Poohla and tried to take possession of it.

Superintendent of police (operations) Shailendra Singh said there was a property dispute between Rania and the present dera management.

“Rania along with his supporters, all armed to the teeth, reached the dera and started firing in the wee hours. In retaliation, the dera men opened fire. Nihang Singhs of the Rania faction were injured and rushed to hospital,” he said, adding one of them succumbed to his injuries.

A member of the Rania faction said five supporters were injured in the firing and one of them succumbed to injuries.

A police team was already at the dera before the incident took place. A senior police official said 50 rounds were fired from both sides.

“The police team had a close shave as firing was indiscriminate. Another team led by deputy DSP, Baba Bakala, Harkrishan Singh reached the spot and arrested 10 Nihang Singhs belonging to the Rania faction,” the SP said. Three rifles were recovered from them.

Rania has been claiming his share in the dera due to which he tried to take control of it forcibly.

The self-proclaimed leader of Nihang Tarna Dal, Ajit Singh Poohla, was allegedly burnt to death in Amritsar jail in 2009.

