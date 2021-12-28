e-paper
Home / Cities / One killed as car plunges into deep gorge near Shimla

One killed as car plunges into deep gorge near Shimla

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

One person was killed after a car (HP 58A 7878) he was travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near the state’s capital Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit, 34, a resident of Shimla, and a hotelier.

The incident took place on Sunday night on Shimla-Bilaspur road near Ghanahatti, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a 500-metre deep gorge, killing him on the spot.

Passersby informed the police after spotting the vehicle on Monday morning.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body from the gorge. The body was sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for post-mortem examination and later handed it over to his relatives for cremation.

Shimla ASP Praveer Thakur said police are conducting the investigation.

