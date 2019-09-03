One killed, one injured in road accident in Mundhwa

cities

Pune One person was killed while another injured in a hit-and-run case in Pune. The two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a truck on Monday morning in Kharadi area of Pune.

The deceased was identified as Nafiz Abdul Shaikh, 32, while the injured was identified as Sunilkumar Yadav, 20, both residents of Home Style Showroom in Kharadi, Pune.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Yadav who was riding the motorbike that was hit by a dumper truck registered in Pune in the name of Rajyog Enterprises.

The driver of the truck rammed into the motorbike on Mundhwa bypass road near Reliance Mart in Kharadi, Pune.

While the complainant sustained minor injuries, the pillion rider sustained grievous injuries that killed him. The driver of the truck fled the spot and the police are on a lookout for him.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Chandannagar police station. Sub-inspector KV Varal of Chandan nagar police station is investigating the case.

