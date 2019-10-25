e-paper
One month after Pune flash floods: Search still on for missing persons

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:25 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A month after the flash floods which hit the city on September 25 search is still underway for the two missing persons. Victor Sangle (26), who had an amputated leg was driving from Vimannagar to visit his cousin house in Wanowrie, while computer engineer Nikita Thutte was swept away by the raging currents of water that over-ran the Wadgaon flyover. Thutte was returning home after visiting a temple in Dhayari in an autorickshaw on the fateful night when the calamity struck.

Rajesh Bansode, cousin of Sangale, said, “Eight days back we stopped the search operations due to heavy rains and because elections were underway in the city. We have formed four teams and are looking for Victor till now we have reached up to 250km beyond Bhigwan dam. After Diwali when the rains stop we will restart our search operations with more intensity.”

“We also distributed pamphlets with Victor’s photo to fishermen as they daily enter into the waters. As one of his legs is amputated, it might be that it can be stuck into mud or debris so we want that more underwater search should be undertaken by the search operation teams,” added Bansode.

A total of 18 people lost their lives in the city due to heavy rains which lashed the city on the night of September 25.

Meanwhile, residents of Sahakarnagar and Dhankawadi area which were the most affected parts of the flash floods are still struggling to lead a normal life.

Rajesh Kadam, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “Our lives are still not normalised as all our households were damaged in the flash floods. It is one month now, but we are not able to recover from loses and we are not getting any help from the government.”

“We are in constant fear that if the incessant rains continue we will have to run out of our houses. We need a permanent solution to this problem,” said Kadam.

Sagar Abnawe, a resident of Dhandkawadi, said, “I will never forget the night when the flash floods struck our houses. In just a few minutes the water level was up to four feet and we rushed out of our houses. If we would have waited for a few more minutes it would have been tragic.”

“Our only demand to the civic body is to take necessary precautions to avoid such an incident in the future,” said Abnawe.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:25 IST

