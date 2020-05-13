e-paper
Home / Cities / One more tests positive in Himachal, tally rises to 67

One more tests positive in Himachal, tally rises to 67

The 29-year-old man hails from Kakrail village of Sulah block in Palampur sub-division, deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 21:10 IST
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

One more person from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67. Active cases stand at 26 now.

The 29-year-old man hails from Kakrail village of Sulah block in Palampur sub-division, deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

He returned home from Gurugram on April 28 along with two others in a taxi and was under home quarantine. The DC said the taxi driver had taken four rounds of the state while ferrying passengers from other states.

Authorities have started contact mapping and the village where the patient belongs is being sealed.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases with a total of 27 people testing positive in the last 10 days. Kangra has reported 11 cases in the corresponding period.

So far, thirty-five people have recovered in the state.

Una is the worst-hit district with a total of 17 cases followed by Kangra with 16 cases and Chamba 12.

Nine cases have been reported in Solan, six in Hamirpur, three in Mandi, and two each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

