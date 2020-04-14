e-paper
One of Pune's youngest and Camp's first among 4 more deaths; toll now at 38

One of Pune’s youngest and Camp’s first among 4 more deaths; toll now at 38

Apr 14, 2020
Steffy Thevar and Nadeem Inamdar
Steffy Thevar and Nadeem Inamdar
PUNE Four patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were declared dead on Tuesday, taking the casualty toll in the city to 38, including one death reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The four mortalities include three females and one male.

All the four deaths were reported from Sassoon hospital, which has now recorded 28 of the 38 deaths in the city due to Covid-19.

Among the four dead is one resident from the Pune cantonment area, which had so far not reported any Covid-19 related casualty.

According to health department officials, all the four deceased were also suffering from other ailments, including liver failure, diabetes and hypertension.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “All the four deceased have been reported from Sassoon hospital and all had other health ailments in addition to Covid19.”

Of the four, a 27-year-old male residing at Parvati darshan was declared dead on Tuesday, the youngest Covid-19 related casualty in Pune.

The man also reportedly suffered from a liver disease caused by alcoholism.

The others include a 50-year-old female residing in Kondhwa, declared on Tuesday and also reported to suffer from hypertension; a 42-year-old female also from Kondhwa, who was admitted on April 12 and, declared dead on Tuesday, was a patient of hypertension, diabetes and asthma; and a 77-year -old female from Ghorpadi gaon, admitted on April 2, suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and acute kidney injury.

Cantonment first’s victim infected by family members returning from abroad

A 77-year-old woman who died on Tuesday, the first victim from the Pune Cantonment area, is part of an 18-member family, all of whom have been quarantined by the authorities.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar confirmed that it was the first death of a cantonment resident. “The deceased contracted the virus from two of her close relatives who came into India,” Kumar said, adding, “Currently, five family members are positive and undergoing treatment in hospital.”

Referring to an action plan readied by the Pune Cantonment board (PCB), Kumar said that the administration has received Rs 2.50 crore from the district administration and is giving the final touches to a 100-bed special Covid-19 centre inside the Cantonment hospital.

“Pune’s Cantonment area has a population of one lakh and administration has completed door-to -door screening of at least half of its population,” Kumar claimed.

