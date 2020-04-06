e-paper
Home / Cities / One-Rupee clinic to start in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli

One-Rupee clinic to start in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:59 IST
One-Rupee clinic will start their door to door free screening to find symptomatic patients for Covid-19 in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli, from Monday. At present, the medical team of One Rupee clinic has screened more than 10,000 people from various parts of Mumbai. “The free screening service has been started at Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli areas with mobile clinics. The screening will be undertaken by a team of a doctor and other medical staff. Any person found with the Covid-19 symptoms will be advised to go to nearby municipal hospital for medical test,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, director of One-Rupee clinic.

