Onion price soars, Delhi govt orders doorstep sale

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:21 IST

New Delhi:

As the retail price of onions in the national Capital once again skyrocketed to about Rs 60-80 per kilogram, the Delhi government on Wednesday directed officials to resume doorstep sale of the kitchen staple.

The government said the increase in prices was due to supply disruption following heavy rains in growing states such as Maharashtra.

The retail price of onions had risen by about 45% in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital. According to government data, the retail price, over a month ago on October 1, stood at Rs 55 per kg.

Calling the rise in onion prices “sudden and unexplained”, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to stop its hoarding and black marketing.

Hussain directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure the timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.

“The minister directed food and civil supplies commissioner to immediately restart doorstep retailing of onions across the city in order to provide relief to people. The same system was put in place between September and October when onion prices had increased for the first time,” a statement from Hussain’s office read.

However, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government “deliberately created” an artificial onion crisis by conniving with wholesale onion dealers.

“Due to political ill-will towards the Centre, the AAP government did not accept the Centre’s repeated offer to buy onion from its buffer stock of 57000 MTS at a concessional rate of Rs 15.90 per kg during the lean season,” he said.

Gupta wrote a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue and asked 10 questions. “Why did Delhi government’s nodal agency — Delhi State Civil Supply Cooperation — suspend the indent on October 4 and refuse to take supplies from the Central buffer on the ground of no requirement of onion? When Delhi was in such a deep crisis of onion, why did it tell the Centre that it had no more requirement? Is it true that DSCSC again placed indent for supply of onion on October 9? When the Centre requested to send a team of quality examiners, it sent just two officers,” he said.

A response from the AAP is awaited.