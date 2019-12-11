e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Onion sold at ₹30/kg in wholesale market

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:57 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Onion prices fell again on Wednesday after a dropping sharply by almost 50% at the wholesale Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi a day earlier. The reduction is expected to reflect in retail market prices from Thursday.

Onion prices had touched a high of ₹120-₹130 per kg last week after unseasonal rain damaged the new crop, leading to lower yields.

However, with an increase in arrivals at the market since then, onion was sold on Tuesday for ₹50 to ₹75 per kg. It dropped further to ₹30 to ₹50 per kg on Wednesday.

“The arrivals have vastly improved this week. Today 130 vehicles arrived,” said Ashok Walunj, former APMC director and onion wholesaler. “We are getting crop from various places, particularly Gujarat, from where 20 big trucks came. They carried 20 tonnes of onion, double the stock of the vehicles that come from within Maharashtra.”

Walunj added that over the next couple of weeks, the situation is expected to get better as farmers from all over are sending their new crop to the city. Prices in the wholesale market will keep falling and will be in the range of around ₹20 per kg soon,” he said.

Retailers who are presently selling at ₹120 to ₹150 per kg said they will reduce the price from Thursday. “We are almost out of stock. If the price drops any further in the wholesale market on Thursday, we will purchase large quantities and so naturally the price will come down in the retail market as well,” said Harshad Patil, a vegetable retailer in Vashi.

top news
Citizenship amended
Citizenship amended
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
Virat Kohli & co. seal series with emphatic win at Wankhede
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
North-East turns into fortress, Centre airdrops over 5,000 para troops
North-East turns into fortress, Centre airdrops over 5,000 para troops
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill amid protests
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities