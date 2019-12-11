Onion sold at ₹30/kg in wholesale market

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:57 IST

Onion prices fell again on Wednesday after a dropping sharply by almost 50% at the wholesale Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi a day earlier. The reduction is expected to reflect in retail market prices from Thursday.

Onion prices had touched a high of ₹120-₹130 per kg last week after unseasonal rain damaged the new crop, leading to lower yields.

However, with an increase in arrivals at the market since then, onion was sold on Tuesday for ₹50 to ₹75 per kg. It dropped further to ₹30 to ₹50 per kg on Wednesday.

“The arrivals have vastly improved this week. Today 130 vehicles arrived,” said Ashok Walunj, former APMC director and onion wholesaler. “We are getting crop from various places, particularly Gujarat, from where 20 big trucks came. They carried 20 tonnes of onion, double the stock of the vehicles that come from within Maharashtra.”

Walunj added that over the next couple of weeks, the situation is expected to get better as farmers from all over are sending their new crop to the city. Prices in the wholesale market will keep falling and will be in the range of around ₹20 per kg soon,” he said.

Retailers who are presently selling at ₹120 to ₹150 per kg said they will reduce the price from Thursday. “We are almost out of stock. If the price drops any further in the wholesale market on Thursday, we will purchase large quantities and so naturally the price will come down in the retail market as well,” said Harshad Patil, a vegetable retailer in Vashi.