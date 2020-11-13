e-paper
Home / Cities / Online delivery scam: Fourth suspect held with 200 fake sim cards

Online delivery scam: Fourth suspect held with 200 fake sim cards

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Mohali police on Thursday arrested another suspect in connection with the online delivery scam.

Three persons have already been caught for duping several delivery men of online shopping platform by replacing the original articles with fake ones. Their fourth accomplice, identified as Pankaj, was nabbed with 200 fake sim cards in his possession.

Phase-1 station house officer (SHO) Manphul Singh said, “During the interrogation of the three suspects arrested earlier, we came to know about the role of Pankaj following which he was arrested after a raid was conducted at his residence in Fatehabad. We have recovered 200 sim cards. These sim cards do not require any documentation to register. The suspects used to call from these sim cards and later dispose them of. Further investigation is on and more suspects would be arrested soon.”

The police had recovered nine AirPods, a dongle, 54 SIM cards, four soap bars, three watches and four sealed parcels from Ajay Pokhar and Nishant Narang, both residents of Fatehabad, and Naveen Kumar of Dariyapur village.

The accused used to place orders for mobile phones online by providing fake addresses. On getting a call from the delivery man, they would call him in an open space and change the parcel with their fake articles already placed inside their vehicle.

According to the police, one of them used to engage the delivery man in conversation while others would replace the parcel. They would later return the parcel to the delivery man by saying that they did not have enough money to make payment.

