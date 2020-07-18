e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Online pet registration gets lukewarm response in Ludhiana

Online pet registration gets lukewarm response in Ludhiana

The MC directed residents to register their pet dogs and cats by December 31, after which penalty of ₹4,000 will be imposed on the owner

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The online registration of pet dogs and cats initiated by the municipal corporation has received a lukewarm response in the city with only 155 residents getting their pet dogs registered.

Of 155, only around 24 residents have collected the tokens. Any pet without a licence and MC token will be taken away by the civic body.

Requesting anonymity, an MC official said, “The response is quite low due to the lack of awareness among the residents. The last date to apply for registration of pets is December 31. Due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the residents are hesitant in visiting the MC office to collect tokens.”

MC senior veterinary officer, Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “The civic body is spreading awareness among the residents through animal lovers. The residents should make sure that they collect the token from MC Zone A office and tie it around the neck of their pet. This exercise would also help the MC in finding the owner of the pet in case a pet is lost or abandoned,” said Dr Dhalla.

Commencing pet registration in the city on June 25 against the annual fee of ₹400, the MC directed the residents to register their pet dogs and cats by December 31, failing to which a penalty of ₹4,000 would be imposed on the owner for each pet.

The initiative was also opposed by the few NGOs and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stating that the MC should not have levied another tax on the residents at this time of crisis.

Residents can visit suvidha kendras for pets’ registration

To facilitate residents, who face difficulty in the online registration process, the MC has decided to depute staff at suvidha kendras.

Dr Dahlla said, “The staff, which would be deputed at suvidha kendras from Monday onwards to help residents in completing the online process. A pet owner needs to submit a copy of his Aadhaar card, self-photo, pet’s photo “

For registering the pets online, owners can visit the MC’s website (mcludhiana.gov.in).

top news
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi
India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In