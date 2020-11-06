e-paper
Only 60% residents in Ludhiana city wear masks, finds study

Only 60% residents in Ludhiana city wear masks, finds study

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
WHY WEAR A MASK: As per the World Health Organisation, masks reduce potential exposure risk from an infected person whether they have symptoms or not. People wearing masks are protected from getting infected. Masks also prevent onward transmission when worn by a person who is infected.
A study on ‘Public behaviour regarding effective mask usage in Ludhiana city, has revealed that only 60% of the total 35 lakh population in Ludhiana wear masks while the remaining either do not wear or wear it without covering their nose properly.

The study was conducted jointly by a team of experts from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Ludhiana police.

DMCH senior cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan, who presented the survey results, said that if 90% residents in the city start wearing masks properly, there were 80% chances to control the second wave of Covid-19, expected to arrive in mid-December.

Dr Mohan added, “If we can encourage people at religious places, including temples, gurdwaras, church and mosques, and public places such as markets, railway station and bus stand, to wear masks, it would help in breaking the Covid-19 chain.”

Administration officials claimed this was the biggest scientific survey on masks conducted in India by the administration and DMCH team, including Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Sarit Sharma.

