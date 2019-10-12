Organic farmer’s market to spearhead breast cancer awareness

cities

Noida: When 60-year-old Dipa Bagai first came to Sector 47 in May 2018, the first thing that struck her was the haphazard disposal of garbage in the area. With the help of like-minded women, she soon came up with a volunteer group to tackle the garbage menace.

Aptly named, Green Crusaders, the group now has a strength of 50 women volunteers from various walks of life. While some of them are working professionals, a few are homemakers. Besides taking care of cleanliness, the group is now plans to spread awareness about breast cancer.

The weekly organic farmers’ market in Sector 47, which will start on October 13, will have breast cancer awareness as its theme as October is observed worldwide as breast cancer month, a Green Crusader member said. The market will held every Sunday from 9.30am to 1.30pm near gate number 2 of Sector 47.

This is the second season of the farmer’s market and it will be held every week till March 2020. Last year, the Green Crusaders had first edition of the organic farmer’s market in their area from November 2018 to March 2019, and had spearheaded campaigns for ‘zero plastic’ and ‘Colours of Holi’, besides selling organic products to residents at affordable prices.

“We wanted to celebrate life and focus on survivor stories. We will have a reading from the book, Mum’s Gotta Live, written by Rachna Singh, a cancer survivor herself. Another survivor, Kalpana Dwiwedi, a former professor, will share her survival story,” Bagai, one of the founders of Green Crusaders, said.

The themes for the market often originates from various social issues. “The next week’s theme is ‘Say no to crackers’ and the one following that will be ‘On the path of Nanak’. Last year, we had themes of ‘Zero Plastic’ and ‘Colours of Holi’,” Bagai said.

Volunteers said the group initially started working on cleanliness through segregation of garbage and then moved on to composting. “After that, we went on to start a ‘utensils bank’ to avoid the generation of plastic waste, especially during social and cultural functions. It was from these endeavours that the idea of healthy living evolved, leading to the organisation of the farmer’s market,” Sonya Tyle, another volunteer, said.

The farmer’s market will also have participation of children who will present street plays on social issues and fun activities for residents. The idea is to make organic products accessible to everyone and not keep them as an “exclusive commodity”.

The volunteers had also organised a plantation drive in August under which 7,200 indigenous fruit bearing trees and flowering plants were planted along the boundary of the sector.

The farmer’s market will have vendors coming from all across Delhi-NCR and is open to public. They also have the support of the RWA in this initiative.

“It’s a noble cause and we support their (Green Crusaders’) work. They are mostly independent, but we try to help them by streamlining traffic and providing security guards for smooth conduct of programmes,”said PPS Nagar, president, Sector 47 RWA, said.

