Osho death anniversary: Commune celebrates the spiritualist

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:31 IST

Pune The 30th Mahaparinirvana Diwas (death anniversary) of Osho was observed in meditation, silence and then, with celebration by the community at Maulana Azad Auditorium and burning ghat in Koregaon Park on Sunday.

The programme, organised by Osho Friends Foundation, Pune, and the Ajanta Ellora Meditation Commune, Aurangabad and Nanded, saw a total of 500 Oshoites attended the memorial of the spiritual maverick who passed away on January 19, 1990.

Mukesh Nayak, former state education minister, who was invited as a special guest spoke about the teachings of Osho. Three books and a CD on the life of Osho, written by Swami Krishna Vedant, were released.

A spontaneous painting on Osho was done by Bhopal-based Mukesh Saini. The evening musical programme brought curtains down on the day-long celebrations where those gathered danced to songs from the Osho era.

Swami Anadi, chief co-ordinator of the programme said,“The day began with meditation at burning ghat with music and silence along with dance celebration. Many Osho lovers participated in the programme wherein they did meditation and also remembered the teaching of Osho. This day has special significance for all us as it inspires us to take his teachings forward and pass them on to the next generation,” he said.

Swami Gopal Bharti, Ajanta Ellora Meditation Commune, Aurangabad, said, “We are completely attached to our master whose soul is eternal. My message to the people is meditating with celebration and not sadness. Osho is the celebration of life and our celebrations are in complete harmony with what was taught to us by Osho as a practice,” he said.

Elle Tong, a US national said, “I come to Pune every year to celebrate Osho’s death. His teachings are timeless and eternal and inspire all and sundry at large. We believe that Osho is as relevant today as he was at the time when he was actively prorogating his philosophy of live and had millions of followers. The same spirit lives on today too.”