1 killed, 4 injured as drunk driver rams e-rickshaw in Sector 20

Gurugram: A man was killed and four others were critically injured after a drunk person driving a Hyundai Creta rammed into an e-rickshaw in front of DLF Cyberpark near Shankar Chowk in Sector 20 on Monday, police officials said. The Hyundai Creta car that collided with an e-rickshaw on Udyog Vihar Road near Shankar Chowk in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

They said both the vehicles were travelling towards Shankar Chowk to move to the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway when the accident took place between 6am and 6.15am.

Investigators said that the identity of the deceased man was yet to be ascertained as neither any mobile phone nor documents were recovered from his possession. Police said he was aged between 45 and 50 years.

According to the police, the condition of the four other injured people including the e-rickshaw driver, Sunil Mahto, 37, was critical and they were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Gurugram and Delhi.

They identified the Creta driver as Ayush, 29, who lived with his family in Sector 49 and belonged to Bori Patta in Jammu. He was overpowered by commuters at the spot and was later arrested by a police team.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Udyog Vihar police station, Inspector Balraj Yadav, said that Ayush worked in a BPO in Udyog Vihar and was returning home from work when the accident took place.

“He had consumed alcohol soon after his shift had ended and had then boarded his car. He was travelling towards Shankar Chowk from Ram Chowk and ended up hitting the e-rickshaw after losing control of the vehicle. The rickshaw hit the footpath which injured the passengers,” he said.

Yadav said that all five injured people were initially taken to a private hospital in DLF Phase III where one of the passengers died in the course of treatment.

Based on the complaint of one of the injured people, an FIR was registered against Ayush under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and (b) (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Udyog Vihar police station on Monday evening.