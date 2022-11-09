Home / Cities / Others / 10 arrested after dead cow sparks tension in Basti village

10 arrested after dead cow sparks tension in Basti village

others
Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Two police sub inspectors and village head were among the nearly 36 people named in the FIR that was subsequently registered in this connection.

10 arrested after dead cow sparks tension in Basti village (Internet)
10 arrested after dead cow sparks tension in Basti village (Internet)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Ten persons were arrested and four cops suspended after an alleged incident of cow slaughter sparked tension in a Basti village on Tuesday.

Two police sub inspectors and village head were among the nearly 36 people named in the FIR that was subsequently registered in this connection.

Superintendent of police, Basti, Ashish Srivastava confirmed that four cops including a police station in-charge had been suspended for dereliction of duty.

According to police, reports that a dead calf was spotted in Gudarpurchak village under Sonha police station of Basti sparked tension on Monday morning.

Locals informed the police after which two cops including sub-inspector Rahul and Amit Yadav reached the village and buried the animal, angering few people.

District unit president of Vishva Hindu Maha Sangh Akhilesh Singh in his complaint to SDM Bhanpur accused police of mishandling the case.

After this, the SDM Bhanpur reached the village and ordered veterinary surgeon Dr Santosh Kumar Srivastava to conduct an autopsy of dead cow.

The news triggered resentment in nearby villages. To placate the angry mob, who were accusing cops of mishandling the case, Basti SP Basti placed four cops including police station in-charge Vivek Kumar, sub inspector Anil Yadav and Rahul under suspension.

Acting on a complaint of Vishva Hindu Mahasangh district unit president, the police registered a case against 18 identified and 20 unidentified people including village head Pawan Kumar Dwivedi alias Mantu Dube.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out