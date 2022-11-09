10 arrested after dead cow sparks tension in Basti village

Ten persons were arrested and four cops suspended after an alleged incident of cow slaughter sparked tension in a Basti village on Tuesday.

Two police sub inspectors and village head were among the nearly 36 people named in the FIR that was subsequently registered in this connection.

Superintendent of police, Basti, Ashish Srivastava confirmed that four cops including a police station in-charge had been suspended for dereliction of duty.

According to police, reports that a dead calf was spotted in Gudarpurchak village under Sonha police station of Basti sparked tension on Monday morning.

Locals informed the police after which two cops including sub-inspector Rahul and Amit Yadav reached the village and buried the animal, angering few people.

District unit president of Vishva Hindu Maha Sangh Akhilesh Singh in his complaint to SDM Bhanpur accused police of mishandling the case.

After this, the SDM Bhanpur reached the village and ordered veterinary surgeon Dr Santosh Kumar Srivastava to conduct an autopsy of dead cow.

The news triggered resentment in nearby villages. To placate the angry mob, who were accusing cops of mishandling the case, Basti SP Basti placed four cops including police station in-charge Vivek Kumar, sub inspector Anil Yadav and Rahul under suspension.

Acting on a complaint of Vishva Hindu Mahasangh district unit president, the police registered a case against 18 identified and 20 unidentified people including village head Pawan Kumar Dwivedi alias Mantu Dube.

Abdur Rahman