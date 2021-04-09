10.23 lakh doses of Covishield arrive

Jharkhand on Friday received 10.23 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre, officials said.

Earlier, on Thursday, two lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine had arrived from Delhi. “As scheduled, we received 1,023, 800 doses of Covishield vaccine from Delhi on Friday. The state has now an adequate stock of vaccines for a comprehensive vaccination drive. There were 10, 68, 392 doses of Covishield and 2,14, 449 doses of Covaxin vaccines at the state’s disposal by 7.30 pm Friday,” KK Soan, state health secretary, said.

As per state health department, a total of 17,423 persons were administered the vaccine on Friday, of which 14,089 persons received their first dose, while 3,334 received the second.

Jamshedpur on Friday received 68,250 doses of Covishield vaccine after receiving 14, 400 doses of Covaxin doses on Thursday. With this, the vaccination drive across 25 government-run free vaccination centres and 27 paid private vaccination centres was likely to resume functioning normally from Saturday.

District IDSP nodal officer cum additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Sahir Pal said the drive will now be back on track with the arrival of both the vaccines.