10,491 more test Covid positive in Haryana

Haryana on Saturday reported 10,491 new coronavirus infections and 60 deaths. The new cases pushed the number of active cases to 69,384.

As per the medical bulletin, the sample positivity rate on Saturday climbed to 5.83% from Friday’s 5.72% and the recovery rate came down to 82.32% from 83.19%.

There are 1,995 critical patients in state on Saturday including 1,769 on oxygen support and 226 on ventilator.

Of the 60 deaths, eight were from Gurugram, seven each from Faridabad and Ambala, six each from Hisar and Sonepat, five each from Bhiwani and Karnal, three each from Jind and Fatehabad, two each from Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Sirsa and one each from Panipat and Palwal.

Gurugram with 3,136 new cases, Faridabad (1,530), Hisar (857) and Sonepat (802) were the leading districts in terms of new infections reported on Saturday.

FRESH RESTRICTIONS IN SIX DISTRICTS

The Haryana government on Saturday night imposed fresh restrictions in six pandemic-hit districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Hisar and Karnal.

As per an order issued by the state disaster management authority, DCs of all six districts were asked to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ban gathering of more than four persons unless specifically permitted.

The deputy commissioners across the state have also been asked to impose lockdown for a defined period in macro containment zones where concentration of coronavirus is discovered. All IT, IT-enabled services units, and corporate offices in these districts will operate from home till May 3.

For the entire state, and for gatherings of all kinds, a maximum of 30 persons will be allowed in indoor spaces and maximum 50 persons outdoors. For funerals, maximum 20 persons will be allowed. For social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other congregations, the organisers will have to take permission from the DCs.