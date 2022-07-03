1,077 GPs of Prayagraj, Kaushambi get FTTH connectivity

As many as 1,077 gram panchayats of 18 development blocks of Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts have been connected with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) cable to provide high-speed internet connectivity, informed officials aware of the development.

Corona outbreak ended up reiterating the importance of internet connectivity and online studies and in this background, all gram panchayats and government-run primary and upper primary schools located in them are to be connected with a free high-speed broadband internet connection, they added.

According to BSNL’s report, FTTH has been connected to maximum 108 gram panchayats of the Dhanupur development block followed by 93 of Saidabad development block and 80 of Handia development block in Prayagraj till June 24.

The report, a copy of which is with HT, shares that out of 1345 gram panchayats in which the PLB or permanent lubricated (PLB) cables and optical fibre cables (OFC) were to be laid, the work has been completed in 1077 gram panchayats till June 24. “The work in the remaining gram panchayats would be completed soon,” said public relations officer of BSNL-Prayagraj Ashish Gupta.

As part of the initiative, the schools will be provided with a high-speed free Wi-Fi facility for a year. The union ministry of electronics and information technology had started to provide FTTH connectivity to government buildings and government-run primary and upper primary schools of all the gram panchayats around two years back.

The then UP’s director general (School Education) Vijay Kiran Anand had written a letter to all the district magistrates on August 14, 2020, asking them to connect the schools and panchayat buildings in the gram panchayats with fibre cables.

State education department officials point out that free Wi-Fi will be important in the coming times. It will be helpful in the studies and supervision of the children. The way teachers are getting online training and everything is being connected with the government human resource portal, internet connectivity will play an important role in education, they maintain.