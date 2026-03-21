108 roads set to undergo upgrades in Gurugram: MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday held a review meeting of the progress of ongoing road projects, air quality management and monsoon preparedness. To curb dust pollution, the civic body has set a target to pave 68.75 km of roads.

It was the second such meeting, attended by commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and officials of road development cell. Officials said infrastructure works across the city were reviewed, with a focus on compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines, dust control measures, and checking waterlogging-prone areas.

According to data presented at the meeting, 108 road projects covering approximately 245.4 km are currently underway, including 33 model roads spanning 60.87 km, 75 road projects covering 171.22 km, and 33 CAQM-linked stretches measuring 61.71 km.

To curb dust pollution, the civic body has set a target to pave 68.75 km of roads. Additionally, 2.5 km of central verges will be developed as green belts, along with plantations along 1 km of road stretches. Using Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, around 11.1 km of central verges have been identified for greening to reduce dust levels.

Moreover, 37 projects in waterlogging-prone areas were reviewed, and officials were directed to upgrade drainage systems and redesign road elevation and slope scientifically to ensure efficient water discharge and prevent flooding during monsoons. C

Officials said the MCG plans to develop 124.42 km of model roads equipped with modern infrastructure. While nearly 70% of these projects are at the planning stage, work has commenced on 20.6 km. The proposed features include LED lighting, underground utilities, footpaths, ramps, safe crossings, stormwater drainage systems, and green belts.

Officials said MCG recorded an improvement in grievance redressal through the ‘Mhari Sadak’ – a Haryana government portal to streamline road maintenance and grievance redressal – with pending complaints declining from 68% to 57%. Officials have been instructed to prioritise and expedite complaint resolution and ensure better coordination between departments for faster response.

“Contractors’ performance will be closely reviewed, and any negligence will invite strict action,” Dahiya said.