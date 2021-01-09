11 arrested for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboard
Eleven people were arrested for allegedly defacing an Aurangzeb Lane signboard in central Delhi’s Tughlak Road area on Saturday morning, the police said.
All 11 were booked under the charges of defacing and damaging public property and an FIR was registered at the Tughlak Road police station. All of them were granted bail later in the day, the police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the police station received a call at 5.40am, that a group had gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, after which a patrol at the spot found that 11 people had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard, which is the property of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The suspects had pasted a poster of Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signboard, Singhal said.
“All 11 people were detained and brought to the police station. We registered a case and arrested them. They were later released on bail,” added DCP Singhal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghazipur’s poultry hub shut amid bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal urges Centre to give Covid vaccine for free to all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi paraglider goes missing in Himachal’s Bir-Billing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two minors held for murdering 10-year-old, hiding body in mosque
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 arrested for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 ducks, 2 crows die in Sanjay Lake triggering fears of avian influenza spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AQI dips to very poor; mercury hovers four degrees above normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All 256 test -ve for Covid in Delhi on Day 2 of UK flight resumption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglar who loved luxury cars and gave to charity arrested in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 men, many walkie-talkies, one open-top jeep:How one group keeps Singhu secure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP holds mohalla sabhas to ‘expose corruption in MCDs’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three nabbed for conning elderly into selling their jewellery at inflated prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of woman found in Chilla drain, police launch probe to establish identity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask not mandatory if person is alone in a vehicle: Centre to Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox