11 officials, including executive director, of IFFCO suspended

Eleven senior officials of IFFCO Phulpur plant, including executive director MM Masood, have been suspended by the management of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in view of two major accidents in past four months that have taken place at the plant, confirmed officials.

All the suspended officials have been ordered not to leave the plant campus till the investigation is over. In addition to this, the charge of unit head of IFFCO Phulpur plant has been given to General Manager (Personnel and Administration) Sanjay Kudesia, they added.

IFFCO’s Phulpur unit, one of the largest fertilizer units in the country, has had two major accidents in last four months. The first incident of ammonia gas leak occurred on December 22, 2020 in which two officers were killed, 16 injured while the second, a boiler burst, took place on March 23, 2021 in which three casual workers were killed and 14 were injured.

According to the letter, dated March 30 and signed by the managing director of IFFCO, US Awasthi, “MM Ahmad, executive director, Phulpur Unit, who is also holding the statutory responsibility of Manager under Factories act 1948, was hereby being placed under suspension pending inquiry/investigation with immediate effect under Rule No 15.26 of IFFCO Service Rules. He will be entitled to subsistence allowance during the period of his suspension as per rules in force, from time to time. He will not leave headquarters without prior permission from the Director (Tech),” it added.

“The management has suspended 11 persons including the Executive Director MM Ahmad and the GM has been asked to take over the charge of the unit”, said public relation officer (PRO), IFFCO, Phulpur, Sanjay Mishra confirming the development.

The other suspended officials include T Rama Krishna (Joint General Manager Utility), Arun Kumar (Chief Manager-Power), CN Ram (Manager-Power), YS Yadav (Manager-Power), Bhuvan Chandra (Manager-Power), Sushil Kumar Mishra (Chief Operator-Power), AK Singh (Chief Manager-Fire Protection), RR Vishwakarma (Senior Manager-Urea), SB Bharti (Manager-Mechanical) and Kashi Singh Yadav (Deputy Manager-Urea)

On March 23, the boiler number 4 of the furnace unit of the plant exploded resulting in death of three daily wagers including Pradeep Yadav and Babuji Yadav. Pradeep had died on the spot while the latter died on way to hospital. Few days later, another injured worker had also succumbed to injuries. The factory management had announced financial assistance of ₹6 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and a job for one person of their families.