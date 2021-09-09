Home / Cities / Others / 12,000 CCTVs to be installed in Jalandhar under Smart City project
Under Jalandhar Smart City project, an Integrated Control and Command Centre will also be set up. (HT photo)
Under Jalandhar Smart City project, an Integrated Control and Command Centre will also be set up. (HT photo)
others

12,000 CCTVs to be installed in Jalandhar under Smart City project

Jalandhar Punjab Infrastructure Development Corporation has started the process of floating tenders for installing 12,000 CCTVs in Jalandhar
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST

Jalandhar Punjab Infrastructure Development Corporation has started the process of floating tenders for installing 12,000 CCTVs in Jalandhar. A senior municipal corporation official said the estimated cost of the project is 100 crore, with an Integrated Control and Command Centre to also be set up. “Street crime and major traffic violations can be checked. After tendering, the project will be completed within 10 months,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.