12,590 fresh Covid cases and 16 deaths in Pune district

PUNE Pune reported a spike in new Covid-19 cases a day after of reporting a slight dip. On Saturday, Pune district saw 9,822 new Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, this count went up to 12,590 cases. Also, 16 more deaths were reported in 24 hours by the state health department.

Pune district’s progressive count went up to 0.651 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.533 million have recovered and 8,658 were declared dead. Over 0.109 million active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals, or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 3,276 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the count to 1,49,165. With six more deaths, the death toll went up to 2,301.

Pune city reported 6,923 new Covid-19 cases which takes the total number to 3,39,359. With seven more deaths, the toll went up to 4,887. PCMC reported 2,391 new cases, which takes the final count to 1,63,062 and with three more deaths, the toll went up to 1,418.

Pune’s vaccination saw a dip on Sunday as less than 50,000 people got the jab. Of the 45,331 beneficiaries who got the vaccine, 22,418 people got the vaccine in Pune rural, PMC saw 11,485 vaccinations and PCMC saw 11,428 vaccinations. Of the 45,000 vaccinations, 44,437 got Covishield and 894 got Covaxin. The vaccination was conducted at 381 sites