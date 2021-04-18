12,675 fresh Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

PUNE Pune district reported 12,675 fresh Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in 24 hours, as reported by the state health department.

Pune district has reported 0.625 million progressive cases, of which 0.594 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,873 and 1,22,486 is the active number of cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 3,402 new cases taking the total of 1,69,541. With nine deaths on Sunday, the death toll went up to 2,339.

Pune city reported 6,541 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the final count to 3,77,347. Thirty-six deaths were reported on Sunday which puts the death toll at 5,040. PCMC reported 2,732 new Covid-19 cases. With one death reported on Sunday, the toll went up to 1,439.

Pune district also saw less than 25,000 beneficiaries receive the vaccine on Sunday. Pune city saw 8,412 beneficiaries, Pune rural saw 9,560 beneficiaries, and PCMC saw 6,521 beneficiaries get the jab.

Of the 24,493 beneficiaries, 22,558 are Covisheild and 1,934 are Covaxin doses. Also, vaccinations took place at 312 sites.