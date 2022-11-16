Home / Cities / Others / 127 med students allotted institutions across U.P.

127 med students allotted institutions across U.P.

Updated on Nov 16, 2022 10:29 PM IST

All these candidates have completed super-specialty courses in 2022. They had signed a bond while joining the course to serve in government institutions for two years after completing the course.

The counselling, which was supposed to be conducted in two days (on November 15 and 16), was completed on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: A total of 127 candidates from the 2019 batch of DM/MCh, who turned up for counselling at the directorate of medical education on Wednesday, were allotted posts at different medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh. “All those who came for counselling were allotted seats in different colleges,” said a senior official in the directorate.

The counselling, which was supposed to be conducted in two days (on November 15 and 16), was completed on Wednesday. Earlier, on Tuesday, the counselling had to be adjourned for the day after candidates alleged violation of rules.

All these candidates have completed super-specialty courses in 2022. They had signed a bond while joining the course to serve in government institutions for two years after completing the course. Hence, the counselling session was organised to allot colleges to them. The counselling was completed by the evening.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
