MUMBAI: The Kandivali police on Friday arrested 13 people for rioting after an altercation between an auto driver and a woman pedestrian ended in violence at Laljipada in Kandivali West on Thursday. 13 arrested for rioting after auto hit pedestrian

The auto driver, identified as Raju Gupta (35), was driving the vehicle on MG Road when he hit a woman pedestrian. She suffered leg injuries. She and a man accompanying her had an altercation with Gupta. Even after the woman left to see a doctor, Gupta and the man continued to argue. Gupta then called his friends, who were auto drivers, while the man called his relatives and acquaintances.

According to the police, the man’s group chased Gupta, and to avoid getting beaten up, he ran to Laljipada beat chowki. The group followed him into the chowky and demanded that Gupta be handed over to them.

They threw stones at Gupta’s auto and vandalised it. Police officials said that local residents also joined them turning it into a law-and-order situation. As tensions escalated, additional police forces and the zonal DCP arrived at the spot to control the crowd which by then numbered 50 to 60 people.

Police later picked up around 15 to 18 persons and took them to the Kandivali police station. After checking CCTV footage, they identified who were the actual culprits and arrested them.

“We have arrested the men for rioting,” said a police officer of Kandivali police station.