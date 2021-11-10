13 from GNDU on world top 2% scientist list

Amritsar Thirteen scientists from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) have made it to the list of top 2% scientists worldwide this year, in ranking that Stanford University, in collaboration with the publishing house Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. has published. The list includes nearly around 1,90,000 scientists throughout the world. From GNDU, Narpinder Singh, department of food science and technology, tops the list with a world ranking of 6,373.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON