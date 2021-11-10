13 from GNDU on world top 2% scientist list
The list of top 2 per cent scientists includes 1.9 lakh scientists from around the world; Narpinder Singh, of department of food science and technology, GNDU is ranked 6,373
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Amritsar Thirteen scientists from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) have made it to the list of top 2% scientists worldwide this year, in ranking that Stanford University, in collaboration with the publishing house Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. has published. The list includes nearly around 1,90,000 scientists throughout the world. From GNDU, Narpinder Singh, department of food science and technology, tops the list with a world ranking of 6,373.