13 from GNDU on world top 2% scientist list

The list of top 2 per cent scientists includes 1.9 lakh scientists from around the world; Narpinder Singh, of department of food science and technology, GNDU is ranked 6,373
The top 2 per cent scientist list has been compiled by Stanford University, in collaboration with the publishing house Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar Thirteen scientists from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) have made it to the list of top 2% scientists worldwide this year, in ranking that Stanford University, in collaboration with the publishing house Elsevier and SciTech Strategies. has published. The list includes nearly around 1,90,000 scientists throughout the world. From GNDU, Narpinder Singh, department of food science and technology, tops the list with a world ranking of 6,373.

