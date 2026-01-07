In a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Task Force, excise and forest officials against illegal cultivation and smuggling of opium, Gaya police located and destroyed 13.07 acres of opium crop, officials said. 13.07 acres of opium crop destroyed in Gaya Ji

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Imamganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamlesh Kumar, was carried out at three locations in the dense forests of Piperhat Konkana under the Chhakarbandha police station area of Gaya district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Gaya, Anand Kumar said the action was part of ‘Operation Clean’, a special drive launched in the hilly forest regions of Maoist-affected police station areas to curb the ultra outfit’s financial resources by destroying illegal opium fields and raising public awareness.

He said the forces, during the ongoing operations to flush out Maoists from forest areas—known to be among their safe havens—were targeting opium cultivation, storage, trafficking and sale, along with the individuals and mafias involved in the illegal trade.

The DIG said Gaya police were also conducting public awareness campaigns in Naxal-affected areas, urging people not to cultivate opium. All concerned police stations are continuously registering cases against opium traders and mafias, while a special campaign has been launched to arrest wanted and absconding accused in opium-related cases.

He urged people to inform their respective station house officers, sub-divisional police officers, City SP Gaya or the senior superintendent of police, Gaya about opium cultivation or related activities in their surroundings, assuring that their identity would be kept confidential and prompt action would be taken against those involved.