13,358 students enrol for distance learning programme at Pune varsity
At least 13,358 students have enrolled themselves for the distance learning programme at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The varsity offers graduate and post-graduate distance learning courses.
“Last year was tough for all including students and the admission process also got delayed due to the Covid-related restrictions. Now, along with regular courses, we have also started admissions for distance learning courses which have got a good response,” said Vaibhav Jadhav, director, SPPU open learning department.
“Till now we have completed 13,358 admissions, out of the total 16,600 for various courses and the process will continue till February 15,” he said.
“This year more people have opted for MBA as compared to last year. There were hardly 25 to 30 admissions last year which has now gone up to 145 admissions this year till February 3,” he said.
“Most people who are working prefer distance learning courses and the fee is also less,” he said.
Sanket Randhive, a working professional, said, “I am currently working in a KPO company in the accounts department and want to do MBA in finance. I will be taking admission at SPPU’s distance learning programme in the next week. Also, the fee is less as compared to the full-time course.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13,358 students enrol for distance learning programme at Pune varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhota Rajan aide held in Pune, handed over to CBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most e-toilets installed by PMC non-functional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban development dept asks PMC to submit proposal on TDR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicles in Priyanka Vadra’s cavalcade collide in UP; no injuries reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani now booked for sedition in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 arrested in Hyderabad for cheating shopkeepers using spoof PayTm app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political parties intensify campaigning in Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Mohali cops land in vigilance net for taking ₹10,000 bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 Covid vaccination centres in Thane; KDMC aims to complete phase 2 by February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to begin Covid jabs for front line staff on trial basis from Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police announce cash rewards for info on Deep Sidhu, 7 others in Red Fort violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father grieving the loss of infant girl ends life in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana youth booked for impregnating, marrying 15-year-old cousin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox